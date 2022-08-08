WVU brings engaging activities for State Fair visitors of all ages, showcases youth projects

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University is deeply rooted throughout the state. Whether you attended a 4-H camp or an athletic event, or you are a WVU grad, the gold and blue spirit can be felt in all corners of the Mountain State.WVU is celebrating those connections as part of the 2022 State Fair of West Virginia Aug.11-20 in Fairlea, West Virginia.
Visitors, including students, 4-H’ers, alumni and others are invited to find their path to the University by visiting the WVU Extension and WVU exhibits, including youth livestock and 4-H projects, as well as hands-on educational activities, gardening showcases and more.
The WVU Building will feature a rotating selection of the University’s programs and people. Visitors can learn more from experts and participate in demonstrations from faculty and staff on topics of broad interest, such as recipe and STEM demonstrations, nutrition outreach programs and home fire safety. Fairgoers also can stop by the photobooth for a fun campus picture or “step into” a WVU residence hall to see what it’s like to live on campus.
Members of the 4-H National Shooting Sports muzzleloader team, who earned second place at nationals, will visit on Sat., Aug. 13, and share their experiences with visitors. The team includes Ethan Fuller (Monroe County); Andrew Means (Clay County); and Zane Weaver and Jack Hutson of Doddridge County. Hutson won the individual national championship in the muzzleloader competition.
Mountaineer Mascot Mary Roush will visit the Fair on Thursday, Aug. 18. Roush will greet visitors at the WVU Building, as well as the livestock barns and 4-H building. That same day, children are invited to stop by the kids’ market at the WVU Building, where they can get fresh fruits and vegetables to take home (while supplies last).
WVU Extension agents and other volunteers will coordinate the youth livestock events, which showcase the hard work of hundreds of 4-H’ers and FFA members (a full schedule can be found on the Fair’s website). At the Cecil H. Underwood Youth Center, exhibits from 4-H’ers from across the state will be on display, and guests can participate in games/activities.The WVU Master Gardener demonstration garden, located adjacent to the WVU Building, is a must see. Each year the master gardeners volunteer their time to create a colorful garden filled with flowers, shrubs and fruit-bearing trees. After taking a stroll through the garden, visitors are encouraged to stop by the high tunnel to learn how extend a garden well into the fall.
The WVU Building is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, except for the last day of the fair (Aug. 20) when it closes at 5 p.m. WVU-themed prize drawings take place at noon and 5 p.m. daily. WVU Extension 4-H exhibits will be on display from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Visitors wanting to stock up on WVU gear and gifts can visit Bond’s Tailgaters to purchase items. The “shop,” located in the WVU Building, is open daily during regular building hours. For more information, including a schedule of events at the WVU Building, visit the WVU Extension State Fair website.
To learn more about WVU Extension programs, visit extension.wvu.edu, or contact your local WVU Extension office. Keep up with the latest in WVU Extension news on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram by following @WVUExtension.
