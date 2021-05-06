INSTITUTE — West Virginia State University (WVSU) Extension Service’s monthly Ag Talk Tuesday series continues Tuesday, May 11, at 6 p.m. EST with an overview of the programs of the West Virginia Conservation Agency (WVCA).
WVSU Extension Service will be joined by Aimee Figgatt, WVCA’s education and outreach specialist, who will share information and answer questions about the WVCA’s various programs with participants live via Zoom.
The free Ag Talk Tuesday series began last July and takes place the second Tuesday of each month. Participants register to join the live event and can submit questions ahead of time through the WVSU Extension Service Facebook and Twitter platforms or via email.
To participate in the Zoom sessions, register at wvstateu.edu/ANR. Registering once provides access to the full schedule of sessions.
Although live questions will be answered during each session, participants are also encouraged to submit questions, as well as ideas for future topics, ahead of time to extension@wvstateu.edu.