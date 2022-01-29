institute – West Virginia State University’s Department of Social Work has been awarded a grant for more than $300,000 to help address Covid-19 disparities in rural areas of West Virginia.
The funds come from the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Public Health’s Office of Community Health Systems & Health Promotion.
Kerri Steele, chair of WVSU’s Department of Social Work, said the funds are aimed at reducing Covid-19-related health disparities, improving and increasing testing and contact tracing among rural communities, building community capacity to prevent and control Covid-19, and building community capacity to prevent severe Covid-19.
Steele said the department will provide education, community service and research to rural areas in need.
With a focus on providing preventative care and connecting community members to resources and services, Steele said the goal is to prevent or manage underlying conditions and reduce risk for severe Covid-19 infection.
λλλ
Concord University’s Master of Education (M.Ed.) program has been ranked in the 2022 U.S. News & World Report Best Online Programs.
In the Best Online Master’s in Education Programs, Concord is tied for 108 among 321 programs from across the U.S. Of the four West Virginia institutions appearing in the category, Concord has the highest ranking.
Institutions were ranked by U.S. News & World Report based on engagement, expert opinion, faculty credentials and training, services and technologies, and student excellence.
λλλ
FASTSIGNS of Beckley recently hired Heath Atwell, a new outside sales rep. Originally from Oceana, Atwell is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force who served in Desert Storm.
With a degree in Business Marketing from East Tennessee State University, Atwell brings over 20 years of experience in retail management/ sales and customer service. In addition to his professional background, golf and fishing are his favorite hobbies.
“I like working for the franchise because of the close family feel,” Atwell said in a press release. “It really feels good knowing you are making an impact in the success of the company and are not just a cog in the wheel.”
FASTSIGNS of Beckley is open from Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday by appointment only.
λλλ
Commercial red meat production in West Virginia during December 2021 totaled 900,000 pounds, down 19 percent from December 2020. Commercial cattle slaughter totaled 1,365,000 pounds live weight, down 22 percent from December 2020. Cattle slaughter totaled 1,300 head, down 400 head from the previous year. The average live weight was down 22 pounds from 2022.