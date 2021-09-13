The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s (WVSOM) Center for Rural and Community Health (CRCH) was selected by the national Community Care Corps to receive a grant to establish the Greenbrier Community Care Corps. The program will use volunteers to assist adults over the age of 60, adults with disabilities, and their caregivers with nonmedical tasks and respite care.
The WVSOM CRCH is one of 33 organizations nationwide to receive the grant.
The $120,000 grant will be used beginning Oct. 1 and ending Sept. 30, 2022. The program will benefit local individuals and families, generating a lasting impact on those who receive help as well as the volunteers who serve their communities.
Volunteers will aid with household tasks, errands and companionship, support that can help seniors live independently, relieve caregiver stress, build community cohesion and social capital, and reduce feelings of isolation. Volunteers may also assist with tasks such as preparing meals, pet care, yard care, simple home maintenance, or setting up computers and digital library accounts.
Drema Hill, Ph.D., WVSOM’s vice president for community engagement and development, said the grant provides an opportunity to build Greenbrier County’s volunteer base while supporting local families in need of a helping hand.
“We’re thrilled to receive this funding,” Hill said. “This program has the potential to have a dramatic positive effect on families in Greenbrier County with seniors who need a little extra help with routine tasks or just keeping someone company while their caregiver takes a break. The program will help us connect those who need assistance with those who are willing to help. Our community always steps up when there is need.”
Paul Weiss, president of The Oasis Institute, which administers Community Care Corps, praised WVSOM for its dedication to serving the community.
“We are pleased to make this award to the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s Center for Rural and Community Health,” Weiss said. “Their excellent volunteer model was chosen over other outstanding programs across the country.”
Community Care Corps grants are awarded to local organizations across the country to establish and enhance innovative volunteer models. The organization is granting $2.85 million to programs nationwide. The program was extremely competitive, with 126 organizations from 40 states requesting funding worth more than $13,188,882. Community Care Corps awarded $2,850,750.
Community Care Corps, through a cooperative agreement with the federal Administration for Community Living, is led by four national nonprofit organizations: The Oasis Institute, Caregiver Action Network, USAging and Altarum.