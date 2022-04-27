WVSOM to place opioid overdose rescue kits on and near campus

submitted photoWVSOM administrators, staff and a student along with representatives of the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute and the West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network pose with overdose kits. Pictured are Susie Mullens, M.S., licensed psychologist, LPC, AADC, program coordinator for the West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network; Drema Hill, Ph.D., MSP, WVSOM vice president for community engagement and development; Susan Bissett, Ph.D., president of the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute; Phillip Workman, WVSOM maintenance worker (in back); James W. Nemitz, Ph.D., WVSOM president; Linda Boyd, D.O., WVSOM vice president for academic affairs and dean; Jonathan Mabry, WVSOM maintenance worker (in back); Jennifer Crane, WVSOM peer recovery specialist; Barbara Holt, M.S., executive director of WVSOM’s Center for Rural and Community Health; Jenna Hinkle, M.S., director of education for WVSOM’s Center for Rural and Community Health; Rebecca Morrow, Ph.D., WVSOM assistant dean for student affairs; Devin Towne, WVSOM second-year student (in back).