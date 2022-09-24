Congratulations to Raleigh County and surrounding areas on the progress that is taking place in your region. We see more of this every day.
At the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM), we’re proud to be part of this progress by partnering with hospitals in your region to help take care of patients and contribute to the economic impact in Raleigh, Mercer and Greenbrier counties.
We greatly value our working relationships with Raleigh General Hospital, Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare Hospital and Princeton Community Hospital.
Personally, I’m humbled to serve as WVSOM’s seventh president – and to have worked at the school for the past 36 years, beginning as an anatomy professor.
WVSOM is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and I’ve been reflecting quite a bit on the progress we’ve made from our humble beginnings in 1972. Recognizing the need for rural physicians in West Virginia, our four founders set out to fulfill their collective vision.
Today, WVSOM ranks first among all medical schools in providing physicians for rural areas not only in West Virginia, but throughout the Appalachian region and the nation! Our medical school has grown from an average of 33 students per class to 200, and our faculty has grown from a skeleton crew to nearly 300 employees – including employees from Raleigh County.
Over the years, many have thought we were only located in Lewisburg, although we have six additional regional campus sites throughout West Virginia, including Charleston, Huntington, Parkersburg, Bridgeport, Wheeling and Martinsburg.
As West Virginia’s largest medical school, WVSOM uses cutting-edge teaching tools for our students, including the use of patient simulators and virtual technology. Our 24 human-like simulators, ranging from newborns to adults, are specialized for scenarios that deal with everything from heart and lung issues to controlling arterial bleeds and delivering babies in respiratory distress.
This is a powerful teaching tool that provides our students for real-life patient encounters. Numerous clinical scenarios can be simulated, including child and elder abuse, mental illness and end-of-life discussions. Our Clinical Evaluation Center is the largest in the state – and one of the largest in the nation.
WVSOM receives nearly 5,000 applications each year, and we’re able to accept 200. We encourage our applicants, and we’re always working to increase the amount of scholarships we’re able to offer.
Our students spend their first two years on our Lewisburg campus, and then more than 400 of them are placed throughout our Statewide Campus system to do their third-and-fourth-year clinical work in hospitals throughout the state.
The impact of Covid on medical education during the past couple of years has caused all of us to adapt. We faced a new, unknown, highly contagious and deadly virus, the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) and unavailable vaccines and effective treatments.
There were months when our policy was “shelter in place,” and the curriculum for students was delivered virtually. This was an amazing technological accomplishment by the school’s IT and audiovisual departments. We brought students back to campus for in-person clinical labs as soon as we could protect our students, faculty and staff.
Unprecedented challenges to medical education have emerged in recent years, including increased competition for clinical rotations and residencies. In the past 10 years the number of students applying for residencies has exceeded the number of residency positions available for each specialty.
WVSOM continues to do well in placing its graduates in quality residencies with a 99 percent residency placement rate, and this is a critical element on the path our physicians take to become fully licensed and to establish their careers, homes and families in our region and beyond.
We’re proud to contribute a statewide economic impact of $133 million from students and employees located in West Virginia. Our health care economic impact, which includes over one million hours of health care by students and graduates, exceeds $1.5 billion annually.
It’s about much more than dollars, though. WVSOM has been recognized by U.S. News and World Report for the past 24 years – and as a “Great College to Work For” by the Chronicle of Higher Education nine times. That speaks volumes about the jobs we create for West Virginians as well as the work climate we provide.
As I reflect on our future, I’m confident we’re poised for growth in the research and community engagement arenas. We continue to develop “pipeline” programs with our state colleges and universities to prepare students early in their academic studies for consideration of an osteopathic medical degree – and we’ll be adding master’s degree programs as well.
Staying true to our mission, WVSOM is committed to serving our rural communities. Currently, we have more than 800 practicing physicians in 51 of our 55 counties. And we’ll continue to work hard to maintain the momentum that has taken us from our humble beginnings to a medical school of national prominence.
On a personal note, I get to wake up every day in a state I love – doing what I love best. Thank you, West Virginia, for this tremendous opportunity.
— James W. Nemitz, Ph.D., is president of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.
