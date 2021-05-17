WVSOM memorial service honors 92 Human Gift Registry donors
LEWISBURG – In a virtual ceremony, the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) paid tribute to the 92 individuals who donated their bodies through the Human Gift Registry (HGR) program in 2019 and 2020 so that medical students could supplement their classroom learning with the firsthand observation of human anatomy.
The ceremony was made available to the public on the school’s website on May 14.
The donations play an essential role in educating physicians, helping students understand concepts that can’t be taught in textbooks or through lectures. Jacob Neumann, Ph.D., director of the HGR program at WVSOM, said during the ceremony that each donation to the HGR helps students at the osteopathic medical school learn to treat the mind, body and spirit of their future patients.
“This ceremony is to honor the selfless act that your loved one has made to the education of our medical students,” Neumann said. “Their invaluable gift is something we truly cherish, and while we do not know your loved ones like you do, their kindness and generosity are clearly evident. Together with you on this day, we share your goodbye, we share the pain of your loss and we celebrate the life and humanity of those you have loved.”
WVSOM Class of 2024 students Ashika Chaluvadi, Minh Nguyen, Josephine Rodgers, Sumeet Salvi, Nicole Santos, Benjamin VanTasel and Braden Zimmerman, along with Class of 2023 student Anne Reis, performed musical selections during the ceremony. Sharon Howard, pastor of Main Street United Methodist Church in Ronceverte, W.Va., spoke of the memories the donors left behind.
Students from the WVSOM chapter of the Association of Military Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons acknowledged the 28 veterans who were among the year’s HGR donors. And members of WVSOM’s student body read tributes prepared by family members of those who bestowed their final gift through the registry.
Wendy Wismer, a student in WVSOM’s Class of 2024, said that those who donated their bodies gave her more than medical knowledge; they also helped her understand the value of altruism, respect and compassion.
“It is because of your loved ones’ incredible gift that I was able to learn more than I ever thought possible. It is because of your loved ones’ selflessness that I discovered the human body is sacred, and holds secrets that opened my eyes to a world outside the classroom,” Wismer said. “I may never have met them, but I already know what kind of person they were: one that believed in the power of teaching, of healing and of putting others before themselves. They have made such a difference in my life that I can only imagine the difference they made in yours.”
The ceremony can be viewed at www.wvsom.edu. For more information on the Human Gift Registry, call 304-647-6208.