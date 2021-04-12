The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s Center for Rural and Community Health is offering free stress-reduction sessions incorporating the National Acupuncture Detoxification Association (NADA) protocol. Sessions will be conducted in the student center on the WVSOM campus in Lewisburg at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on April 17 and 18.
The NADA protocol is a form of acupuncture in which small needles are placed into specific areas on the exterior of the ear. According to a WVSOM media release, stress reduction is one of many benefits of the technique, which also can be used to reduce cravings for drugs and minimize withdrawal symptoms, ease symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder and improve sleep.
New trainees will perform the NADA protocol at next week’s sessions, thereby benefiting the public while helping to train acudetox providers as well, Deborah Schmidt, D.O., a member of the West Virginia Board of Acupuncture, said in the media release.
“The goal in training these providers in southern West Virginia is to offer an inexpensive, non-pharmacologic method to assist those struggling with addiction and recovery,” Schmidt said. “Participants will have the opportunity to experience a simple, minimally invasive treatment that helps bring down stress levels and allows a chance to focus on well-being.”
People interested in participating in one of the sessions must preregister no later than 4 p.m. Thursday by contacting Jenna Hinkle at 304-793-6584 or jhinkle@osteo.wvsom.edu.
Participants should park in the area beside the student center’s second-floor entrance and enter through the door marked “NADA training.”
