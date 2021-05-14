LEWISBURG — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s (WVSOM) Center for Rural and Community Health (CRCH) will host a seven-week workshop for individuals living with chronic pain as well as their caregivers and loved ones. The workshop will take place virtually on Tuesdays from May 25 to July 6, with a daytime option of 12:30-3 p.m. and an evening option of 5-7:30 p.m.
The workshop will be taught by employees of WVSOM’s CRCH. Attendees will learn coping skills, gentle movement exercises, how to manage emotions and stress, how to improve communication with health care providers and relaxation practices to improve sleep, among other techniques. Participants in previous workshops have reported less pain, more energy and improved independence, according to the CRCH.
There is no cost to participate, and attendees will receive a book to accompany the course. Jenna Hinkle, a CRCH education specialist, said the workshop is open to anyone who is interested in discovering new approaches to dealing with chronic pain.
Those interested in attending the WVSOM workshop should register by May 31 by calling 304-793-6851 or emailing self-management@osteo.wvsom.edu and indicating an interest in either the daytime or evening option. The initial May 25 session will be dedicated to technical instruction such as how to navigate the workshop’s virtual platform.