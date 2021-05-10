LEWISBURG – A simple cheek swab and about 10 minutes of a person’s time could help save someone’s life.
Every three minutes someone in the U.S. is diagnosed with blood cancer. About 18,000 Americans need a lifesaving stem cell transplant. Those are just some of the reasons why the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) is partnering with the Be The Match organization to host a registry drive for the Lewisburg community.
Residents of Lewisburg and surrounding communities between the ages of 18 and 44 are encouraged to join the Be The Match Registry from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, May 14, at WVSOM’s Clingman Center for Community Engagement. Joining is free and requires a simple registration from an individual’s mobile phone and an inner cheek swab. Those unable to attend the event can visit Join.BeTheMatch.org/WVSOM or text “WVSOM” to 61474 to receive an at-home cheek swab kit.
Registry members will only be called for further testing if they are identified as a potential match for a patient in need of a transplant. According to Be The Match, more than 12,000 patients each year turn to the organization to search for a nonrelative whose blood stem cell or bone marrow could help cure blood cancers like leukemia and lymphoma or other blood diseases. Half of those patients will not find the match they need.
Five WVSOM students and three staff members will collect cheek swabs during the registry event.
Be The Match is operated by the National Marrow Donor Program, a nonprofit organization that matches patients with donors, educates health care professionals and conducts research so more lives can be saved. For more information about the registry drive for the Lewisburg community, contact Georgette Morton at 304-647-6422.