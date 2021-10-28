The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) Board of Governors will meet Nov. 5 via teleconference.
The Academic Committee, Finance and Audit Committee, and Institutional Policy Committee will each meet at 9 a.m.
To attend a committee meeting, dial 844-621-3956 toll free and use one of the following access codes:
· Academic Committee: 2426 4761
· Finance and Audit Committee: 2623 693 3476
· Institutional Policy Committee: 2621 679 1484
The Board of Governors’ regular meeting will begin at 10 a.m. To attend by phone, dial 844-621-3956 toll free and use access code 2622 763 8981.
A copy of the agendas for all meetings is posted on the WVSOM website at www.wvsom.edu/about/bog-2021-2022-meetings prior to the meetings and is available in the president’s office.
WVSOM board meetings are open to all who are interested, including the general public.