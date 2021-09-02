The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) Board of Governors will meet Sept. 10, via teleconference.
The Academic Committee, Finance and Audit Committee, and Institutional Policy Committee will each meet at 9 a.m. To attend a committee meeting, dial 844-621-3956 toll-free and use one of the following access codes:
· Academic Committee: 2426 4761
· Finance and Audit Committee: 2620 533 7085
· Institutional Policy Committee: 2428 1762
The Board of Governors’ regular meeting will begin at 10 a.m. To attend by phone, dial 844-621-3956 toll-free and use access code 2623 457 9806.
A copy of the agendas for all meetings is posted on the WVSOM website at www.wvsom.edu/about/bog-2021-2022-meetings prior to the meetings and is available in the president’s office.
WVSOM board meetings are open to the public.