The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) Board of Governors will meet Sept. 9 in the Conference Center located in the WVSOM Student Center at 400 Lee Street North, Lewisburg, and via teleconference.
The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. The number to attend by phone can be found at www.wvsom.edu/about/bog-2022-2023-meetings. No committee meetings will take place.
A copy of the agendas for all meetings are posted on the WVSOM website prior to the meetings and are available in the president’s office.
WVSOM board meetings are open to all who are interested, including the general public.
