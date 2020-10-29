LEWISBURG – The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) Board of Governors will meet Friday, Nov. 6, via teleconference.
The Institutional Policy Committee will meet at 9 a.m. To attend, dial 844-621-3956 toll free and use the eight-digit access code 24281762.
The Board of Governors’ regular meeting will begin at 10 a.m. To attend, dial 844-621-3956 toll free and use the 10-digit access code 1204972220.
A copy of the agendas for all meetings are posted on the WVSOM website at www.wvsom.edu/About/BOG prior to the meetings and are available in the president’s office.
WVSOM board meetings are open to the public.