LEWISBURG — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) Board of Governors will meet June 17.
The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. in the John Manchin II, D.O., Conference Center, Room No. 2 on the WVSOM campus in Lewisburg. The meeting can also be attended via teleconference. Teleconference information can be found at www.wvsom.edu/about/bog-2021-2022-meetings.
No committee meetings are scheduled.
Agendas for all meetings are posted on the WVSOM website at www.wvsom.edu/about/bog-2021-2022-meetings prior to the meetings and are available in the president’s office.
WVSOM board meetings are open to all who are interested, including the general public.