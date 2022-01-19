The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) Board of Governors will meet Jan. 27 via teleconference.
The Academic, Finance and Audit, and Institutional Policy committees will each meet at 1 p.m. To attend a committee meeting, dial 844-621-3956 toll free and use one of the following access codes:
· Academic Committee: 2620 886 5997
· Finance and Audit Committee: 2426 4761
· Institutional Policy Committee: 2428 1762
The Board of Governors’ regular meeting will begin at 2 p.m. To attend by phone, dial 844-621-3956 toll free and use access code 2622 060 4733.
A copy of the agendas for all meetings are posted on the WVSOM website at www.wvsom.edu/about/bog-2021-2022-meetings prior to the meetings and are available in the president’s office.
WVSOM board meetings are open to all who are interested, including the general public.