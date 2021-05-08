By Ken Bays
lewisburg – When Raekwon Timmons, a student in the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s (WVSOM) Class of 2023, heard about the documentary “Black Men in White Coats,” he felt a pang of recognition. The statistics highlighted in the film – for example, that only 2 percent of U.S. physicians are Black males, or that fewer Black males applied to U.S. medical schools in 2014 than in 1978 – rang true to his personal experience.
“In my own experience, it has been difficult to find Black male physicians in West Virginia,” said Timmons, who is one of only three Black male students in his WVSOM class and the only Black male student in the class who hails from West Virginia, of students who self-reported their racial identity to the school. “The lack of representation in the medical field may be a reason fewer African American men are applying to medical school. It’s hard to be something you can’t see, and that’s why more diversity is needed.”
Timmons was fortunate to grow up with a health professional as a role model. He discovered at a young age that few of his schoolmates were similarly exposed to people with careers in health care.
“The primary provider in my household was a registered nurse who worked mainly in home health care. There were many times I went to see patients with her, especially if she was on call. I was exposed to the medical field early, and it allowed me at age 5 to set a goal of becoming a doctor,” Timmons said.
“When I started public school, I learned almost immediately that my peers didn’t have the same experiences. I would try to talk about medical stuff at recess and they never had any idea what I was talking about.”
“Black Men in White Coats” dissects the systemic barriers preventing black males from becoming physicians and the consequences those barriers have on society. The film was created by Dale Okorodudu, M.D., a Texas-based pulmonary and critical care physician who also authored a book of the same name. Through these and related projects, Okorodudu seeks to increase the number of Black males in medicine via exposure, inspiration and mentoring.
WVSOM’s Diversity Committee and Student National Medical Association (SNMA) chapter sponsored a virtual screening of the documentary earlier this year, followed by an online discussion led by Timmons, who is president of the school’s SNMA chapter. Among the many arguments the film presents in favor of increasing the number of Black physicians in the U.S., one of the most critical is that health disparities exist for the African American community that might partly be a result of cultural mistrust of an overwhelmingly nonblack medical workforce.
That’s why it’s important for medical students to receive education on diversity-related issues, Timmons said.
“The patient population is diverse,” he said. “I believe every student could build better rapport with patients from an underrepresented minority if they are educated on some of the obstacles people in that group face.”
Increasing awareness of the lack of Black male representation is just one of many efforts WVSOM has made in recent years toward a more equitable environment. The school updated the policies of its long-standing Diversity Committee, made up of faculty, staff and students, in 2017 to help fulfill its commitment to fostering an environment that values the development of human potential, cultural and ethnic diversity, and understanding. A subcommittee – the Cultural Integration Committee – consists of students who work with other student organizations to ensure they incorporate diversity into their activities.
Besides establishing the Diversity Committee and creating school chapters of organizations such as the SNMA, WVSOM has worked toward an inclusive culture via training programs and admissions initiatives. James W. Nemitz, Ph.D., WVSOM’s president, said the school is continually looking for ways to reach underrepresented groups and to encourage cultural awareness.
“While WVSOM’s numbers for underrepresented minorities are not where we want them, the overall diversity of our student body has changed dramatically. Our diversity demographic has ranged from 27 to 32 percent of our student body in recent years,” Nemitz said.
Rebecca Morrow, Ph.D., WVSOM’s assistant dean for student affairs and Diversity Committee chair, has played an integral role in the school’s implementation of programs sponsored through Diversity for Equity grants from the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission. She said increasing awareness of underrepresented groups is a critical part of educating students to treat their future patients.
“When we are part of a diverse group of people, we have the opportunity to listen and learn about experiences and perspectives that are different from our own,” Morrow said.
During the 2015-16 academic year, following a 2014 campus climate survey that identified a need for students to be aware of diversity in general, WVSOM hosted a student-coordinated series on LGBTQ+ issues in patient care. The series ranged from general information about social inequality to specific medical issues pertaining to patients who identify as LGBTQ+. Since then, WVSOM students have hosted an educational series on topics related to the LGBTQ+ community on an annual basis.
In 2017-18, WVSOM students developed and presented a series on culture and medicine that allowed them to practice communicating with standardized patients with cultural backgrounds or identity categories that differed from their own.
In 2018-19, the school presented a program called “My Statewide Campus Experience in Rural West Virginia” in which third- and fourth-year students of diverse identities spoke to first- and second-year students about their rotations in rural communities and how they were received by community members.
The Cultural Integration Committee presented “Difficult Conversations: Considering Identities in Healthcare,” a series focusing on how patient identity categories factor into ethical decisions in health care, and hosted an unconscious bias training session in which participants reflected on their unconscious biases, where those biases came from and how they react when the biases are triggered, in order to self-reflect and learn tools to use to mitigate those biases.
Programs during the 2019-20 academic year included “Difficult Dialogues” training sessions in which staff from the West Virginia Center for Civic Life invited participants to practice different types of conversational formats that can help maintain civil dialogue. Additionally, a series on medical Spanish and Latinx cultures helped students learn basic medical Spanish phrases to better serve patients with that native language, understand how socioeconomic status and ethnicity intersect with access to the health care system and hear the experiences of those who have served on mission trips in majority Spanish-speaking areas, among other topics.
Most recently, WVSOM’s Diversity Committee implemented a “Developing Effective Allyship” training to help members of the WVSOM community consider what it means to be an ally, identify the difficulties some members of identity-based groups experience and explain how allies can support members of those groups. Participants could choose from among four “tracks” of online allyship instruction pertaining to the categories of disability, LGBTQ+ identity, race or sex. Morrow said that 40 students and 10 employees at WVSOM completed the early 2021 training.
Among those who completed the allyship training was Class of 2024 student and WVSOM Pride Alliance representative Ashnee Patel, who said there have been times in her life when she has observed people being treated unfairly because of their appearance or the way they identify, and that as a member of an underrepresented group herself, she has been the target of similar incidents. She said she thought the training was particularly useful for medical students.
“It included perspectives most people don’t think about, and it was nice that it was framed as allyship, because it got us thinking about what we can do in everyday life to help those who can’t always be their own advocates,” Patel said.
WVSOM also works to foster a more diverse environment through admissions initiatives. Staff in the Office of Admissions annually visit historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) for recruiting events. Additionally, staff attend predominantly minority programs and fairs.
“We want to recruit a diverse population. If you have people who are all the same culture and race, it could lead to stagnancy of ideas,” said Danny Seams, WVSOM’s assistant director of admissions. “Our goal is to encourage students to come to our campus and see our facilities, because they’ve probably been to Philadelphia, New York, D.C. – but how many people of color have been to southern West Virginia? If they visit and discover for themselves what it’s like here, they may be more likely to choose to attend WVSOM.”
Seams and Ronnie Collins, WVSOM’s director of admissions, said WVSOM has established positive relationships with administrators at a number of HBCUs, and that a pipeline program at one or more of those schools would be an effective way to recruit more students of color.
Attracting students to West Virginia isn’t always an easy task. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, only 6.5 percent of West Virginia’s population is nonwhite, and Collins said fear of being viewed as an outsider can keep some students from choosing the school.
“A lot of prospective students go online and look at the demographics of areas they’re considering so that they’re aware of who lives here, and ours is largely a white community,” Collins said. “But attracting underrepresented groups is important, because you want medical school to be like the real world. In the real world, a physician is going to have patients from diverse backgrounds, so having exposure in medical school is a great benefit. The idea is to go into high schools and maybe even elementary schools to make members of underrepresented groups aware that, ‘Hey, you can do this.’”
And providing that sort of inspiration is at the heart of the "Black Men in White Coats" documentary, Raekwon Timmons said.