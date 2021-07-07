The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) is accepting registrations from local organizations and businesses for its annual Resource Fair, intended to introduce incoming Class of 2025 students and their families to the services available in Lewisburg and surrounding areas.
The event will take place from 3 to 4:30 p.m., July 27, in the Conference Center on the second floor of WVSOM’s Student Center as part of orientation for first-year students. Tables and chairs will be provided, and participants may begin setting up at 2 p.m. on the day of the event.
Organizations interested in welcoming students to Lewisburg by participating in the Resource Fair can request a registration form by contacting Georgette Morton at 304-647-6422 or gmorton@osteo.wvsom.edu. Forms must be returned by July 23.
Nonprofit organizations can register at no cost. Registration for for-profit businesses costs $25.
