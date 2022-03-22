The next WVSILC meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, April 6, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Because of Covid-19 we will be holding the WVSILC meeting both in person and by ZOOM. Please use the link below to log in on Wednesday, April 6th, 2022 at 9 a.m.

To join the Zoom meeting.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89153306291?pwd=YzJjODlUc3hQYVNuTHZQVGFYOFBCZz09

Meeting ID: 891 5330 6291

Passcode: WVSILC

One tap mobile

+13126266799,,89153306291#,,,,*472176# US (Chicago)

+16465588656,,89153306291#,,,,*472176# US (New York) 

Dial by your location

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

Passcode: 472176

