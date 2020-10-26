CHARLESTON — West Virginia Public Broadcasting's Charleston and Beckley locations are temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.
The closure is a preventive step made out of an abundance of caution to protect employees and visitors. Employees are working remotely to ensure that there will be no disruption in radio or television broadcasting services.
The sites will remain closed to employees and visitors until they are sanitized and deemed safe. No significant interruptions in service are expected. An announcement will be made when the facilities reopen.