The West Virginia Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual public workshop on Friday, June 17, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., for the public to review information and provide input on the potential program categories and funding levels for the upcoming six-year period.
The workshop will provide a venue for the public to ask questions and discuss the program with the project team. The input will be used to help formulate a draft Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) document that will be available for review and comment at a later date.
The WVDOT is seeking input to help guide the future of transportation in West Virginia. WVDOT is in the process of developing its new six-year STIP. The 2023-2028 STIP identifies project investments over a six-year period to fund the operation, preservation, rehabilitation, and expansion of West Virginia’s highway and transit assets statewide with the revenue that is estimated to be available.
Each time the STIP is updated, the public is given the opportunity to participate in the transportation planning process.
The public is encouraged to provide comments on the STIP through July 1. Comments and questions can be submitted electronically via DOTSTIP@wv.gov or by mail to:
Mr. Chris Kinsey
Programming Division,
West Virginia Division of Highways,
1900 Kanawha Boulevard, Building 5, Room 650,
Charleston, W.Va. 25305