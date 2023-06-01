Leaders of West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) District 9 – which includes Fayette, Greenbrier, Monroe, Nicholas, and Summers counties – met with local elected officials and shared project updates and information during an open house on Friday, May 26. The event marked one of the final open house meetings across WVDOH’s 10 districts in May.
The open house took place at district headquarters in Lewisburg and featured a full conference room of local leaders.
“Our elected officials are interested in what we’re doing in our area,” said Jim Moore, P.E., WVDOH D9 District Engineer. “They need to understand what we do and our goals so they can answer their constituents. It’s exciting to see the level of buy-in we have now.”
There are 3,925.99 miles of roadway in District 9, with 2,856.28 miles of paved roadway. Greenbrier County accounts for 1,032 miles of roadway and accounts for the most allocated money annually with $7.85 million, just above Fayette County’s total of $7.72 million.
The district’s core maintenance plans that include snow removal and ice control (SRIC), mowing, patching, stabilization, and ditching were detailed in presentation form.
Completed projects and projects planned for 2023 were detailed for every county including Wolf Creek Superstructure (completed) and Appalachian Drive to New River Gorge Bridge paving in Fayette County. Recently completed projects in Greenbrier County include Alta Road Slip and Milligan Creek Bridge, while the completed Crosier Bridge in Monroe County was discussed.
Lockwood Road in Nicholas County has been completed this year, and major resurfacing projects are on the docket to finish including North Fork to Cherry River Road and Fayette C.L. to Mt. Lookout. Crews in Summers County have completed the Meadow Creek Road Slip, and the Temple Street to Hinton bridge work should take place this year.
Moore said there was a healthy dialogue between his team at the district and those constituents in attendance.
“It’s exciting to see the respect that we’ve earned; it’s good to see them buying into the programs and the work that we do, and actively having input into the work that we do,” said Moore in a departmental press release.
Those in attendance included representatives from the West Virginia House of Delegates, West Virginia State Senate, City of Hinton, Summers County Commission, City of Mt. Hope, City of Ansted, Town of Alderson, City of Lewisburg and Town of Thurmond.
