charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced recently that Tempo Construction LLC was awarded contracts to work on two parks projects in Greenbrier County.
The contracts are from a bid letting conducted on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Tempo Construction LLC was awarded a contract for $591,075.31 to build a hiking and biking trail and a pedestrian bridge across Howards Creek in White Sulphur Springs. The city of White Sulphur Springs was awarded a Transportation Alternatives grant through the WVDOH to fund the project.
Tempo Construction LLC was also awarded a contract for $143,250.50 to build an approximately 20-car gravel parking lot for the Greenbrier River Trail. The Greenbrier River Trail Association was awarded a Recreational Trails Program grant through the WVDOH to fund the project.
