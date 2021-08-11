CHARLESTON – Replacement of an aging Webster County bridge is among the projects included in a bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.
The project will be paid for with funding from Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity highway construction and maintenance program.
WVDOH is reviewing the bids and hopes to award contracts for these projects soon.
Using Roads to Prosperity funding to pay for the replacement allows a new bridge to be built much sooner than would ordinarily be possible.
The Aug. 10 letting included the following area projects:
Statewide railroad road markers
Keystone Bridge #2 bridge repairs (McDowell County)
Princeton Main Street sidewalk project (Mercer County)
Old Turnpike intersection warning signs (Nicholas County)
Athens Park Trail construction (Mercer County)
Green Sulphur to Dawson Road resurfacing (Summers County)
Harts Run Bridge deck overlay (Greenbrier County)
Surveyor to Crab Orchard resurfacing (Raleigh County)