CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Thirteen paving projects – including three from southern West Virginia – were among 34 projects in a bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday.
Spring weather and the opening of asphalt plants throughout the state have allowed the WVDOH to schedule road paving projects as part of an overall paving plan. Funding through the state's $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program has allowed the WVDOH to concentrate on maintaining the Mountain State’s highway system, including repaving of major arteries and secondary roads.
Projects from southern West Virginia included on the bid letting are:
Harper Road ADA ramps, Beckley. (Raleigh County)
Bradshaw Creek Bridge replacement. (Summers County)
MacArthur Bridge rehabilitation, clean and paint. (Raleigh County)
