charleston, w.va. – A project to replace three pairs of bridges on Interstate 79 is among 11 projects included in a bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Included in the list of projects are replacement of a cantilever sign on Interstate 64 at exit 181 in Greenbrier County, replacement of Northfork Arch Bridge in McDowell County and paving from Itmann to Mullens in Wyoming County.
The I-79 project will replace the Narrow Bridges near Exit 136, the Little Creek Bridges near mile marker 140, and the Wades Run Bridges at mile marker 160 at the West Virginia state line. The bridges were built between 1966 and 1968.
The bridge replacement project is in conjunction with another construction project to renovate 13 other bridges along a 40-mile stretch of I-79 between Lost Creek and Interstate 68 near Morgantown.
The Northfork Arch Bridge in McDowell County was built in 1921 and carries about 750 vehicles a day across Elkhorn Creek.
Replacement of the structure will be paid for with funding from the state’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.