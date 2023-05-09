charleston, w.va. – A project to permanently repair a troublesome sinkhole in Hinton is among 29 projects in a bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday.
The repair project will be funded with money from the state’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program.
In June 2022 a massive sinkhole opened along W.Va. 20 in Hinton, the result of a 90-year-old drainage structure failing.
The drainage structure carried water under W.Va. 20 from Brier Branch, but the old drainage system collapsed, allowing water to wash away dirt and rock from beneath the highway. In a two-day construction blitz in January 2023, WVDOH work crews refilled the hole, installed a temporary drainage pipe and built a temporary bridge to detour around the hole.
The May 9 bid letting includes a project to replace the temporary pipe with a permanent new drainage system to carry Brier Branch under the road and fix the sinkhole for good.
Regional projects included on the May 9 bid letting include:
- High Friction Surface Treatment paving, W.Va. 129. (Nicholas County)
- Lafayette Streetscape, U.S. 60. (Greenbrier County)
