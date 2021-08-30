WVDHHR website does not report four Raleigh school outbreaks

As of Monday, 936 of 11,701 students enrolled in Raleigh County schools – or 8 percent – were in quarantine for exposure to Covid-19, according to Superintendent David Price.
Meanwhile, Raleigh General Hospital posted on ins Facebook page that its capacity is being stretched to the breaking point. "Our current Covid-19 situation is worse than it has ever been," the post read.
In Raleigh County schools, Price said 69 students had tested positive for the highly contagious disease between the first day of classes and Friday. By Monday, an additional 24 students had tested positive, he said, raising the total number of student cases to 93 since the start of school.
The county school district has reported Covid outbreaks at four district schools since the start of the school year, according to Price, but the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources had not posted the outbreaks to the state website as of Monday.
Contact tracing on 17 of the 24 new cases had not been completed by Monday afternoon, Price added.
Price said that school officials reported to the Raleigh Health Department that there are outbreaks of Covid at Ridgeview Elementary School and Beckley-Stratton, Shady Spring and Independence middle schools, but the outbreaks have not been reported on the WVDHHR or West Virginia Department of Education websites.
"We turned it in to the Health Department," he said. "We have reported four (outbreaks) at Raleigh County Schools in the last nine days.
"There are none of those reported to the DHHR website," said Price. "We don't know why."
A notice on the WVDE website stated that it works with DHHR to report information about school outbreaks to the public.
An outbreak is defined as at least two people who are in the same environment but not from the same household and who test positive within a 14-day period.
Raleigh County Commission President David Tolliver, who is also a member of the board of directors for Raleigh Health Department, said Monday that he did not know why the information was not appearing on the DHHR website.
"That's a good question," he said. "I don't know why."
He added he is "sure" that local health department officials have sent the data to state officials.
On Aug. 13, DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch reported that the state has had troubles with the dashboard, including a lag in the number of breakthrough cases, a lag in reporting of new positive cases and, at the time, unreported Covid test results from the Eastern Panhandle.
Crouch said a technical glitch and recent changes to the dashboard were the cause and that DHHR has been working to ensure data is published on the site.
Despite the rising number of cases, Price said there have been no discussion among school administrators of returning to the "blended" model that school officials followed last year, with students being divided into two groups for social distancing purposes and attending school two days a week and working from home for three days.
West Virginia Department of Education President Miller Hall said earlier this month that the 2021-2022 academic year is crucial in West Virginia. The interruption of school in March 2020 and the days outside of the classroom during the 2020-2021 school year resulted in lower student achievement.
In test results for grades 3 through 8 and grade 11, statewide test scores from this past spring showed a 27 percent proficiency in science, a drop from 33 percent in the 2019 testing period. Test results showed a drop from 39 percent proficiency in mathematics in 2019 to 28 percent in the spring.
State students scored 40 percent proficiency in English and language arts, a six percent drop from the previous testing period.
Hall urged parents to have their children vaccinated as a way of preventing community spread of Covid.
Raleigh Health Department had recommended earlier this month to Price and other school administrators that teachers and students get vaccinated and wear masks while inside school buildings, as a means of keeping schools open during the pandemic.
After hearing the report and statements from parents and others who opposed mandatory masks at a board meeting earlier this month, however, the five-member Raleigh Board of Education voted to let employees and students choose whether or not to wear a mask.
Price said Monday that the policy is still in effect, despite the quarantines.
"We have no mask mandates in Raleigh County schools," said Price. "It is optional."
Commission President Tolliver on Monday said that the rising number of cases in the county and the high number of quarantined students led Raleigh Commission on Friday to enact a mask mandate for all county government buildings. The policy went into effect on Monday.
The mask mandate is not in effect in schools, said Tolliver.
Tolliver said that Raleigh Circuit Court Chief Judge Darl Poling made the mask order for the judicial building on Friday in response to the rising number of Covid cases in the county and the commission enacted a mask mandate under Poling's advice.
Although Tolliver and Poling have faced some backlash on social media from those who oppose mask mandates, Tolliver said that the decision is best for county residents and employees.
Tolliver said that there were 869 active cases in Raleigh County, with more than 300 new cases reported last week. The mask mandate is a measure to stop spread of the sometimes deadly disease and to avoid closure of government buildings due to outbreaks.
"Raleigh County is in the red, with 869 cases," he said. "We decided, yes, we will (issue a mask mandate)," he said, adding that several members of his family have Covid, including a relative who was on a ventilator on Monday. "We made the decision not to shut it down, for the good of all citizens of Raleigh County.
"People are really throwing sticks at us because we made that decision, but sometimes you have to make a decision that you think is best for the whole county, and that's the decision we made.
"Whether people will like it or not, some will and some won't, but when you've got as many relatives as I do that have this, plus what the health department's telling us about new cases.
"People don't like it, I'm sorry," he added. "But the decision we made was with Judge Poling, and it was the decision that we felt was needed.
"Until we find out we don't have the authority to do it (issue mask mandates), we're going to do it. He's the judge, and he's the lawyer."
On Saturday, Raleigh General Hospital's Facebook page reported that the visitation policy had been changed in response to the outbreak and that the hospital is overburdened.
"Our current Covid-19 situation is worse than it has ever been," Raleigh General posted. "It is heartbreaking, frustrating and exhausting — but, above all, it is preventable.
"The delta variant has torn through our hospital and the healthcare system in our state with a vengeance.
"Like most healthcare facilities in our region, Raleigh General Hospital is overburdened and operating at the very edge of our capacity."
Raleigh General requires employees, patients and visitors to wear masks inside the hospital.