CHARLESTON, W.Va. – State grants totaling $52,550 for litter control were awarded to 25 county solid waste authorities, county commissions and municipalities with six of them in the sum of $14,650 awarded to local governments.
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) program announced the recipients of its Litter Control matching grants on Friday.
Funding for the litter control program is generated from 50 percent of civil penalties imposed upon people convicted of unlawful disposal of litter and state agency facility recycling revenue pursuant to West Virginia Code §22-15A-4 and §22-15A-5.
The local grant recipients are:
Beckley Sanitary Board, $3,750, to be used to assist with the purchase of an in-stream litter catchment device.
Keystone, $2,400, to be used to assist with the purchase of litter receptacles and roll-off/disposal fees for a town cleanup event.
McDowell County Solid Waste Authority, $2,000, to be used to assist with wages for the County’s litter control officer.
Mercer County Commission, $2,500, to be used to assist with the purchase of litter cleanup supplies for county cleanup events.
Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority, $2,000, to be used to assist with the purchase of a trailer and/or fuel for the county’s litter control program.
Wyoming County Solid Waste Authority, $2,000, to be used to assist with fuel, tires, and maintenance for the litter control officer’s vehicle.
REAP was created in 2005 and strives to clean up West Virginia and rid the state of litter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.