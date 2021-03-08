Sampling indicates that stream conditions for Muddy Creek and the Cheat River are returning to normal after a blowout at the former T&T Mine Complex in Preston County on Thursday, according to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP).
As of Monday morning, the pH of Muddy Creek was within preferred water quality limits and flows coming from the T&T Mine have returned to normal, the WVDEP said in a press release.
The WVDEP is working with the West Virginia University Water Research Institute, along with experts in the private sector and other state agencies, to identify the cause of the blowout and develop solutions to prevent future events.