In an effort to assist local governments, nonprofits and private-sector businesses clean up properties contaminated by petroleum or hazardous substances, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) has announced the creation of the Brownfields Revolving Fund.
The WVDEP’s Office of Environmental Remediation (OER) administers the program.
The loan fund was authorized by the West Virginia Legislature through the West Virginia Voluntary Remediation and Redevelopment Act with a $820,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Remediation of brownfields protects human health and the environment by returning abandoned and under-utilized properties to productive use and safeguards undeveloped pristine land.
Securing financing from private lenders to clean up these properties can be difficult because of potential legal liability.
The fund is designed to fill the funding gap and provide incentives to clean up sites with favorable borrowing and repayment terms.
Interest rates for government and nonprofit borrowers range from 0 to 1.5 percent, and rates for private-sector businesses range from 1 to 3 percent. Repayment terms of up to 10 years can also be negotiated.
Funds under the loan program can be used to perform a broad range of cleanup activities that include excavating and removing contaminants, treating contaminated soil and groundwater, demolishing contaminated structures, managing stormwater run-off, and installing security measures to prevent trespassing.
Funds can also be used to pay environmental consultants who oversee and certify the cleanup, and fees for WVDEP review and approval of the work.
Interested parties should visit the OER Brownfields Revolving Fund webpage to download information or contact the OER through email at DEPBrownfieldsRevolvingFund@wv.gov.