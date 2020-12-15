WVDEP Secretary Caperton resigns

West Virginia Department of Environmental Protective Secretary Austin Caperton on Tuesday announced his resignation, effective on the last day of Gov. Jim Justice's current term.
Caperton said he also has no plans to stay on as leader of the governor's Downstreams Jobs Task Force, an initiative that Justice had launched in August 2019 to leverage petrochemical manufacturing potential in the state.
Justice had appointed Caperton, who turned 69 last month, as WVDEP secretary in January 2017.
“Austin is a dear friend of mine and has been a true superstar in my administration," Justice said in a press release on Tuesday. "He has served the people of West Virginia incredibly well for four years and I sincerely thank him for his service to our state
“While I’m sorry that he will be leaving my team, I know that he has some great opportunities that he wants to pursue.
"I couldn’t be happier for Austin," Justice said, "and I wish him nothing but the best in all of his future endeavors.”
Caperton said Tuesday that he plans to focus on his business after leaving office. Caperton's wife, Brenda, died in March 2016. Afterwards, Caperton provided care for Brenda's mother and his own mother who both passed away this past year.
Caperton said the experience has made him realize that time is limited.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the great state of West Virginia and its citizens," Caperton said Tuesday. “I cannot say enough about the quality of leadership Governor Justice has provided to me and to the State.
"This year has made me realize, more than ever, that our days are limited. I want to pursue other interests and I have decided to start now, rather than later.”
Caperton’s departure is effective at midnight on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 – the end of Gov. Justice’s first term of office. Justice will appoint the next WVDEP secretary at a later date.
Caperton said that he and Justice had not yet discussed the Downstream Jobs Task Force, but said he plans to leave the position as well at the same time.
"Certainly, I will be resigning from that, and he will be appointing someone else for that," said Caperton.
Under Caperton, Justice reported, the WVDEP made historic progress in several areas, including disbursing over $100 million in grant funding through the Abandoned Mine Lands Pilot Program, helping West Virginia meet all federal ambient air quality standards for the first time in over 40 years, and developing the T&T Treatment Facility – a groundbreaking watershed restoration project in the Cheat River watershed.
Metro News reported that West Virginia Manufacturers' Association president Rebecca McPhail had praised Caperton's hard work and dedication.
“He has excelled in balancing the absolute need to protect our environment with the importance of working with industry to grow manufacturing responsibly in West Virginia,” McPhail stated. “Secretary Caperton always recognized the individual and collective talents among agency staff, and he empowered everyone at DEP to work with all stakeholders on issues that shape our collective goals of protecting the natural beauty of our state while growing our economy.
"We wish him well in his next chapter.”
Environmental groups, including the Sierra Club, had opposed some of Caperton's decisions regarding regulations of the Mountain Valley Pipeline and the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, specifically WVDEP's decision to waive key authority in determining whether the pipelines would violate state water quality standards.
Caperton, however, had said that WVDEP was opting for the two-pronged approach of strengthening the state's particular requirements in a nationwide U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permit that is reissued every five years and relying on state regulation via a state stormwater discharge permit that would cover the entire length of the pipeline.
Several weeks ago, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals cited the decisions when issuing a ruling to stay construction of the MVP's water permitting.
Under Caperton, DEP also faced scrutiny over its approval of an air quality permit for the Rockwool stone wool insulation manufacturing plant in Jefferson County, MetroNews reported.
“Based on all available information that we have gathered and that we have reviewed, we see no threat to the health of our citizens and no threat to our environment,” Caperton stated at the time.
“Our scientists and engineers with the WVDEP have reviewed all available data and have assured me there is virtually no other state in America that would have denied this permit.”
Protesters also objected to the permitting of a gas pipeline to service the Rockwool plant constructed on the site of the former Jefferson Orchards, across Route 9 from North Jefferson Elementary School.
Although environmental groups found Caperton approachable, those conflicts have them looking ahead to who might replace him, MetroNews reported.
“I appreciate Secretary Caperton’s service to West Virginia and wish him well,” stated Karan Ireland, senior campaign representative for the Sierra Club.
“Throughout his tenure, the Sierra Club took multiple legal actions against the agency as a result of his decisions.
"We’ve long been concerned about Secretary Caperton’s strong commitment to special interests, in particular the mining industry, but we hope that his departure might make way for someone who has an equally strong commitment to the protection of clean air and water," Ireland said.
Caperton, who holds a law degree from West Virginia University and an engineering degree from Virginia Tech, is a local businessman. For more than 25 years, he has served as president of his legal consulting firm, Caperton Inc.
He owned the former Beckley Feed and Hardware in Beckley and has created and acquired businesses over the years, including a mapping business, real estate investment and constructions and a coal mine, although he said Tuesday that he had not been actively involved with operating the coal mine for a long period of time.