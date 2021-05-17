The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection's Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) is hosting two tire collection events later this month.
The two events are:
Summers County: Wednesday, May 19, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Grace Street next to Gore's Auto Body in Hinton.
Greenbrier County: Thursday, May 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Greenbrier County Landfill in Lewisburg.
Individuals may dispose of up to 10 tires per person. The tires must be off the rims, and only car and light truck tires will be accepted.
To help limit the spread of Covid-19, the WVDEP requests that individuals stay in their vehicles when dropping off tires.
Ongoing tire collection events include:
Fayette County: the third Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at New River Health in Oak Hill (old Kmart lot)
Mercer County: the first Friday of each month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mercer County Landfill
Monroe County: the second Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon at the Monroe County Recycling Center
Wyoming County: the first Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wyoming County Landfill