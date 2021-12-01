Regular ongoing tire collection events in the region are:
Fayette County: the third Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at New River Health in Oak Hill (old Kmart lot)
Mercer County: the first Friday of each month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mercer County Landfill
Monroe County: the second Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon at the Monroe County Recycling Center
Wyoming County: the first Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wyoming County Landfill
A list of upcoming tire collection events and updates can be found on the WVDEP website.