In addition to nine free tire collections held elsewhere around the state in November, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) is hosting 12 ongoing tire collections, four of which are in The Register-Herald’s nine-county primary market.
Individuals may dispose of up to 10 tires per person. The tires must be off the rims and only car and light truck tires will be accepted. To help limit the spread of Covid-19, the WVDEP requests that individuals stay in their vehicles when dropping off tires.
Ongoing tire collection events in the region are:
Fayette County: third Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at New River Health in Oak Hill (old Kmart lot)
Mercer County: first Friday of each month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mercer County Landfill
Monroe County: second Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon at the Monroe County Recycling Center
Wyoming County: first Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wyoming County Landfill