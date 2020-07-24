The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Division of Water and Waste Management (DWWM) is extending the comment period for its draft Total Maximum Daily Loads (TMDLs) for the Upper Guyandotte River Watershed.
A TMDL is a plan of action required by the federal Clean Water Act to restore streams not meeting water quality standards.
The comment period, which was originally set to end on Monday, July 20, has been extended through Monday, Aug. 3.
The WVDEP hosted a virtual meeting on June 30 to present an overview of the TMDL development process and answer questions. Detailed information and resources for the TMDL are available on the WVDEP website at www.dep.wv.gov/wvtmdl. (Select "Upper Guyandotte" in the table at the bottom of the page.)
Comments must be submitted no later than Monday, Aug. 3, and should be emailed or sent to:
Email: Mindy.S.Neil@wv.gov
Mindy Neil, ATTN: Upper Guyandotte TMDL comments
West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection
601 57th St. S.E.
Charleston, WV 25304
After consideration of public comments, the WVDEP will make appropriate revisions and submit final draft TMDLs to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for approval.