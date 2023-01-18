charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) approved nearly $2 million in Recycling Assistance Grants to 29 recipients – including nearly $500,000 across Southern West Virginia – through the agency's Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) program on Tuesday.
Grants were awarded to state solid waste authorities, county commissions, municipalities, private industries, and nonprofit organizations.
Funding for the grant program is generated through a $1 assessment fee per ton of solid waste disposed at in-state landfills, pursuant to WV Code 22-15A-19(h) (1).
The grant recipients include:
Greenbrier County, West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine: $44,850, to assist with personnel, recycling bins for campus, a scale, educational materials, and supplies to support the school’s new recycling initiative.
Mercer County, Mercer County Solid Waste Authority: $150,000, to assist with a horizontal baler, personnel, and materials and labor for fabrication of trailer sides to support the county-wide recycling program.
Nicholas County, New River Trading, LLC: $55,853, to assist with a pallet truck, stacker, analyzer, and containers to support the recycling operation.
Raleigh County, Beckley Waste Paper, Inc.: $40,420.50 to assist with fuel for the recycling truck, propane gas, baling wire and rear load containers to support the recycling operation.
Fayette County, Oak Hill Garbage Disposal, Inc.: $37,500, to assist with the purchase of slotted recycling containers to support the recycling operation.
Raleigh County, Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority: $94,800 to assist with personnel, utilities, roll-off containers, belt replacement, operational supplies, vehicle/equipment fuel, and telephone to support the county-wide recycling program.
Wyoming County, Wyoming County Solid Waste Authority: $31,638, to assist with personnel, conference travel, pickup truck repairs, enclosed trailers, and fuel for the recycling truck to support the county-wide program.
REAP, whose motto is "Keeping West Virginia Clean and Green," was created in 2005 and strives to clean up West Virginia and rid the state of litter. The program empowers citizens to take ownership of their communities by providing technical, financial, and resource assistance in cleanup and recycling efforts. More information is available on the REAP webpage.
