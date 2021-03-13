Applications are now available for the 2021 West Virginia Make It Shine Spring Statewide Cleanup, which involves volunteer community groups cleaning up state streams and public lands.
The annual event is sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP).
Normally held during the first two weeks of April, this year’s event was pushed back to May 1-15 because of Covid-19.
The Make It Shine program provides cleanup materials, waste hauling, and landfill fees.
The WVDEP encourages all volunteers to wear a mask and stay socially distant during their cleanups.
More than 4,300 volunteers participated in the 2019 statewide spring cleanup, removing nearly 180 tons of litter and over 2,000 tires from West Virginia’s landscape. The 2020 cleanup was canceled due to the pandemic.
Applications are available online at https://apps.dep.wv.gov/ppod/make_it_shine.a5w and are due April 2. For more information, contact Chris Cartwright at DEPwvmis@wv.gov or by phone at 1-800-322-5530.