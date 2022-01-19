WVa lawmakers seek to ban school mask, testing requirements

CHARLESTON (AP) — A group of Republican lawmakers in West Virginia is trying to pass a law forbidding mask mandates in K-12 schools and restricting districts from requiring Covid-19 testing for people who don't have symptoms.
The “Public School Health Rights Act” would also prevent students or school employees from being made to quarantine or isolate unless they test positive for Covid-19. Those who do test positive can return to school after five days or a negative test.
Around two-thirds of West Virginia county school districts require masks in schools now — 35 out of 55, according to the state Department of Education. Most others have policies that trigger a mask requirement if cases in the state or school community reach a certain threshold. Hardy County requires masks for unvaccinated students.
House Bill 4071 prohibits school and elected officials from implementing mask mandates in schools or during extracurricular activities even in the case of a Covid-19 outbreak, which it defines as 10% or three or more positive cases within a core group of students or teachers. A core group could be one classroom or a sports team, according to the bill.
The bill’s lead sponsor, Del. Jordan Maynor, said he authored the bill after hearing concerns from parents and teachers that the Covid-19 mandates were impacting students’ educational and social development.
“They told us that it was time to make a change, that it was time to empower parents, empower individuals and give them control of their own health decisions,” said Maynor, who is the father of four children.
The bill passed through the House Education Committee Wednesday and will now be reviewed by the House Judiciary Committee. If approved there, it will go before the full House of Delegates.
Gov. Jim Justice has left the decision on masks in schools to officials in individual counties, and nearly all of the state’s counties have required them at some point. The governor lifted an indoor mask mandate last June and opposes any new public mask mandates, instead pushing residents to get vaccinated for the coronavirus.
The House hearing came as virus-related hospitalizations continue to climb. On Wednesday there were 915 virus patients in West Virginia hospitals, the highest number since Oct. 4.
Last week, the state smashed a seven-day record for confirmed cases with 20,400, topping the mark of about 17,100 set the previous week, according to health figures. Records of positive cases have now been set for three consecutive weeks.
West Virginia National Guard Brig. Gen. Bill Crane said he has received 15 requests for staffing support at state hospitals, including one that was fulfilled starting Wednesday at Charleston Area Medical Center. Crane said 180 Guard members will be trained by the end of this week for additional hospital requests. The goal is to get up to 350 Guard members trained, Crane said.