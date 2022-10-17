West Virginia youth from across the state came together on Saturday to participate in WV Youth Hunt Day hosted by the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources (WVDNR).
Willow Bend Farm, owned by WVU Extension Service, hosted youth from District 4, which consists of 8 counties: Raleigh, Mercer. Summer. Monroe. Fayette. Mercer. McDowell, Wyoming and Greenbrier.
The annual event began in 2015 and its purpose is to introduce youth to the world of hunting.
WVDNR Captain Woodrow Brogan said that throughout the year WVDNR officers come across youth who they think would benefit from this educational day. It lasts from 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. with an introduction to firearms and hunting, lunch, a guided hunting trip and dinner.
Brogan says this event is only possible by the generosity of local farmers in the area.
Statewide, over 40 youths participated across districts and 18 of them were at Willow Bend Farm in Monroe County at Union. They were aged 8-17 and accompanied by 35 guides including 10 WVDNR officers, Monroe County Sheriff Jeff Jones, his deputy, parents and community members.
The day kicked off with a morning meet and greet, the firearms safety instruction, the firearms training lesson, and lunch which included hot dogs, a few varieties of chili, pizzas and refreshments.
Youth participants were then gifted camouflage backpacks filled with essential gear comprising of a blaze orange hunting beanie, vest and baseball cap. There was also a water bottle, binoculars, headlight, rubber gloves and Halloween candy.
“Our targeted youth are children who may never have the opportunity to hunt or have never been,” said Wyoing County DNR officer Todd Petrunger.
Before taking off to hunt with their guides, Chad McCoy with Longspur Tracking and Outfitters in Buckhannon talked with the youth about their upcoming hunt and how to track an animal. He brought along his tracking dog, Gunner, a German wirehaired pointer.
McCoy is an avid hunter in Monroe County and attends the event annually. He’s also the co-owner of Hilton & McCoy Fencing, based out of Ronceverte.
Around 2 p.m., youth participants took off with their respective guides on side-by-sides and headed out for the big hunt. They were successful with harvesting 17 deer out of 18 hunters. The meat will be processed and given to the families of all youth participants.
“Nothing like making memories, providing a safe environment and taking these kids outdoors,” said Sheriff Jeff Jones.
Brogan gave a special “thank you”to Monroe County citizens for making this year’s event possible. Several donations were made including meat processing by Mann’s Meat Processing based in Lindside, as well as food, refreshments, and supplies.
Calico Kitchen in Union donated 10 pizzas; Jones donated 150 hot dogs; chilis were donated by Patricia Cook and Shelly Sesco; the new Country Pickaway Store donated 20 cases of pop and water bottles.
To learn more about the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources, please visit wvdnr.org.
Christina Edwards, a New York Life Agent at @edwardsnyl, is a freelance reporter and writer out of Monroe County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.