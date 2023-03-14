bluefield, w.va. – West Virginia American Water announced Tuesday that it will begin construction on an estimated $1 million infrastructure upgrade project along College Avenue in Bluefield.
The project will replace approximately 2,450 feet of cast iron water main from Golf Street to Leatherwood Lane.
Planned in two phases beginning in mid-March, the entire project is estimated to be completed in June, weather permitting.
