Charleston – The West Virginia Senate on Friday returned $16.9 million in funding to a bill meant to assist foster parents in West Virginia.
Along with upping payments to foster parents and kinship parents, meaning relatives taking care of children in the state’s custody, House Bill 4092, sponsored by Del. Jordan Hill, R- Nicholas, also articulates new rights for foster parents and foster children.
“We’re all just amazed to see legislators hear us, hear our concerns,” Sanders said. “We were here at the beginning of session. We’re here at the end of session, raising our voices, and to hear them really respond and say we heard your need and we’ve addressed it in this way is really incredible.
“I think it’s going to do a lot to help foster parents feel like they have been heard and they are appreciated by the state in terms of the service that we provide for children.”
Locally. Dels. Jeff Pack, R- Raleigh, and Cindy Lavender-Bowe, D- Greenbrier, are also among the sponsors.
The bill of rights gives children, among other rights: the right to live in a safe and healthy environment, and the least restrictive environment possible; the right to be free from physical, sexual, or psychological abuse or exploitation; and the right to receive adequate and healthy food, appropriate and seasonally necessary clothing, and an appropriate travel bag.
Violations of the rights will be investigated by the state foster care ombudsman, but will not be considered reason for a lawsuit.
Parents were given, among other rights: the right to be treated professionally and ethically, the right to maintain the parent’s or parents’ own family values and beliefs, so long as the values and beliefs of the child are not infringed upon; the right to receive training, and the right, prior to the placement of a child, to be notified by the department and the child placing agency of any known issues relative to the child that may jeopardize the health and safety of the foster or kinship family or the child.
Assuming the bill becomes law, parents will be able to use baby-sitters they find fit, rather than relying on a limited number of DHHR-approved childcare providers.
Lora Jones, of Rowlesburg in Preston County, said her husband was watching her five grandsons while she made the last-minute trip to Charleston to watch the vote. She’s been waiting for final approval to be considered a certified foster parent for months – currently she’s an uncertified kinship parent, receiving $462 a month collectively for the five boys.
“I’m just overwhelmed right now,” she said.
She has to transport two of the children about 90 miles round-trip for therapy for their special needs.
“It’s not cheap raising five boys,” she said. “Right now, depending on the week, I spend anywhere from $275 to $350 a week in groceries alone.”
Senators in the Judiciary and Finance committees had passed versions of the bill that removed funding and some of the rights.
On the Senate floor Friday, senators approved amendments to re-insert rights, although in slightly different form.
Senators in the judiciary committee earlier this week had rejected an amendment by Sen. Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, to re-insert into the bill that foster children have the right to be free from unwarranted restraint or isolation.
In Senate debate Friday, Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Trump, R- Morgan, said senators had worried that the word “isolation” could affect rural families.
Since the new amendment, offered by Baldwin and Sen. Corey Palumbo, D-Kanawha, clarified that the “unwarranted restraint or isolation” must tied to abuse or neglect, Trump urged passage of the amendment.
Senators approved an amendment to give the bill $16.9 million in funding, the amount the House of Delegates had awarded it.
That was the amount the House had determined was needed to increase payments to foster and kinship families and payments to child placement agencies, and pay for childcare when foster parents attend DHHR-mandated trainings.
The current minimum monthly pay for certified families is $600, equal to about $20 per day, and foster families have said the payments aren’t enough to appropriately care for children.
The House of Delegates version of the bill had hiked the minimum payment per month per child for certified foster families from $600 to $900 – from $20 to $30 a day.
The new version says that DHHR will implement a tiered model for payments statewide, paying families more to care for older children with more behavioral issues.
Citing a “revenue adjustment letter,” Senate Finance Chairman Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, urged passage of the amendment to restore $16.9 million in funding. He said the floor will be a $6 increase for the lowest-paid families, so about $26 a day and a $180 a month increase.
Senators also approved an amendment by Baldwin to ensure foster parents are paid during the same week of each month, in an effort to help families budget better.
Foster parents have previously said the date they are paid each month varies widely.
Trump said, on the floor Friday, that DHHR had opposed paying families on the same day each month, saying that may be difficult for their offices to do so, but he spoke in support of paying them during the same week of each month.
The bill had already passed the House of Delegates. It passed the state Senate unanimously.
“In West Virginia history, the 84th Legislature will go down as being a time when everybody came together,” said Sen. Rollan Roberts, R- Raleigh. “It’s been rather challenging and it’s been rather heart-wrenching, has it not?”
Email: ebeck@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @3littleredbones