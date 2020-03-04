Charleston – The West Virginia Senate Government Organization Committee on Tuesday passed a bill that would require law enforcement agencies and offices to report how much money and the types of belongings they seize in the course of criminal investigations to the State Auditor's Office.
Law enforcement agencies would also have to report whether people they seized those assets from were ever arrested or convicted, according to House Bill 4717, sponsored by Delegate John Shott, R- Mercer and House Judiciary chairman.
The bill states that the state auditor's office would create a searchable public website that would include summaries of the information. The website would not provide individual case details, according to the bill.
The state auditor would be required, prior to Dec. 31 of each year, to submit a report to the Speaker of the House of Delegates, the President of the Senate, and the Governor summarizing asset forfeiture activity for the previous year. The state auditor may also make new asset forfeiture policy recommendations in that report.
The bill passed on a voice vote. It had already passed the West Virginia House of Delegates and still needs to be voted on by the full Senate to become law. The 2020 legislative session ends Saturday.
- Erin Beck