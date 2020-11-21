The Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival will organize Moral Monday caravans to mourn the nearly quarter-million Americans who have died from Covid-19, demand a smooth and open transition of power and lift up moral policies.
A caravan will form at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, to go to the Capitol in Charleston at 2:30 p.m.
Participating states include Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia.
The Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, with organizing committees in 43 states, is building a moral fusion movement to address the five interlocking injustices of systemic racism, systemic poverty, ecological devastation, the war economy and militarism and a distorted moral narrative of religious nationalism. Its demands are reflected in its Jubilee Platform.