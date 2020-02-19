CHARLESTON – With overwhelming, bipartisan support Wednesday, the West Virginia House of Delegates voted to require private insurers and the state Public Employees Insurance Agency to cap the cost of insulin at no more than $25 a month.
On the House floor, lawmakers said some of the more than 240,000 people with diabetes in West Virginia pay hundreds of dollars a month for their insulin, premiums and diabetic supplies.
"Only a small percentage of the bills that we take up in here can save a life," said Del. John Shott, R- Mercer and the House Judiciary Chairman. "This is one. Vote green."
Shott noted that some people with diabetes have to ration their insulin, which can lead to nerve damage, diabetic comas, amputation, kidney damage and death.
In 2018, West Virginia had the highest rate in the country of people dying with diabetes listed as cause, with 927 deaths from diabetes among every 100,000 people in the population that year, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Shott noted that the annual medical cost related to diabetes in West Virginia is estimated at $2.5 billion annually, and that people diagnosed with diabetes will incur medical costs approximately 2.3 times higher than persons without diabetes.
House Bill 4543 also states that for insurers to issue or renew policies after July 1, 2020, insurers must cover seven categories of insulin types: rapid-acting; short-acting; intermediate-acting; long-acting; pre-mixed insulin products; pre-mixed insulin/GLP-1 RA products; and concentrated human regular insulin.
Insurers must cover supplies such as blood glucose monitors, monitor supplies, insulin, injection aids, syringes, insulin infusion devices, pharmacological agents for controlling blood sugar and orthotics. They also must "include coverage for diabetes self-management education to ensure that persons with diabetes are educated as to the proper self-management and treatment of their diabetes, including information on proper diets," the bill states.
The provisions are scheduled to take effect July 1, 2020, if the state Senate passes the bill.
People who are covered by Medicaid and Medicare won't be affected, Shott said. He said that those insurers, which receive largely federal funding, adhere to federal guidelines ensuring insulin prices for those groups are already "relatively low."
Del. Barbara Flesichauer, D- Monongalia, organized a trip to Canada for people with diabetes in December. She said, on the floor Wednesday, that insulin is one-tenth of the cost there.
"People of our state are being bankrupted by these costs," she said. "People are losing their retirement insurance or their retirement savings and young people in other states have died because of the enormous increase in the cost of co-pays. Most of us who are not diabetic and have insurance, 90 percent of West Virginians have insurance, our co-pay's like $10, $20, $30 maybe $50 for some fancy thing, but these people are paying $500 a month, many of them, and they take more than one kind of insulin, and they need it to survive."
She said that about 100 years ago, the researchers behind insulin gave the patent to the University of Toronto for a dollar.
She also thanked the chairs of the judiciary, health and insurance committee for their help. Those committee chairs, Del. Jordan Hill, R- Nicholas and chairman of health, Del. Shott, R- Mercer and chairman of judiciary, and Delegate Eric Nelson, R- Kanawha and chairman of banking and insurance, were responsible for placing the bill on their agendas.
Del. Mick Bates, D- Raleigh, then rose and thanked Fleischauer for the being the "driving force" behind the legislation.
"The gentle-lady thanked everybody but I need to thank the gentle-lady for her advocacy and tenacity in seeing this bill across the line," he said.
A number of delegates requested permission not to vote, as they or a family member would be affected, but Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw, R- Clay, said that since they were members of a group consisting of more than 5 people, under House rules they were still required to vote.
The bill originated out of the House of Delegates Health Committee, so all members of that committee were listed as co-sponsors unless they requested not to be. Del. Jordan Hill, R- Nicholas and chairman of that committee, was the sponsor.
The vote was 94 in favor, with two not voting, and four voting against. Those voting against included Dels. Tom Bibby, R- Berkeley; Geoff Foster, R-Putnam; Pat McGeehan, R- Hancock; and Terry Waxman, R- Harrison.
