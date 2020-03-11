Charleston – The head of the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety announced Wednesday that state correctional facilities will no longer accept non-lawyer visitors due to concern about spread of COVID-19, effective immediately.
"Effective today, our commissioner of corrections has stopped all visitation coming to our correction facilities throughout the state," said Jeff Sandy, cabinet secretary of the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety. "Attorneys representing the defendants in these facilities may still continue to come, but we are going to recommend to them to use video-conferencing."
Sandy, during a news conference held by state officials at the West Virginia Capitol Wednesday, described the measure as "proactive." He said they are testing "video boards" in some facilities that allow video-conferencing with families.
He said jails were halting visitors based on "constant contact with correctional facilities across the United States, including the state of Washington, and based on the information we have today, that is our best option to be proactive... For example they may come in from a large metropolitan area, which is a hot zone for the virus and they may come to visit an individual in one of our correctional facilities. We want to avoid that."
As of Tuesday evening, jails in Washington state were not closed to visitors but were "increasing health screenings of incoming inmates, more frequently cleaning intake areas and common rooms, stockpiling surgical masks and other protective gear, and putting plans together to respond to a potential outbreak," according to the Seattle Times.
Dr. Cathy Slemp, commissioner of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau for Public Health, added that the virus would be more likely to spread among "multiple people living together in close proximity."
The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic on Wednesday. As of Wednesday, the World Health Organization reported 118,000 cases in 114 countries, and 4,291 people had died.
According to the Department of Health in Washington state, which was the first state in the United States to report COVID-19, 366 people had tested positive for the disease in that state, and 29 had died.
Symptoms may include cough, fever and shortness of breath, although those who've contracted the disease may be asymptomatic or may not feel symptoms for several days.
All of West Virginia's surrounding states have reported cases. Eight people have been tested for COVID-19 in West Virginia, state officials said during the news conference, with seven of those results coming back negative.
They said they are the waiting on the result from the eighth test, which was sent to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Slemp said they received 300 to 400 test kits over the weekend, which may be enough to test up to 800 people.
Some hard-hit areas have banned large gatherings or recommended avoiding them. Officials said, at the news conference Wednesday, that they weren't recommending that action at this time.
"Individuals in this state are still relatively low risk," said Bill Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. "We do not have a lot of international travel, so that reduces our risk. We will – I'm certain get a case of coronavirus. I believe that will happen, but if it doesn't, we'll be thankful."
The West Virginia Health Care Association announced Tuesday that nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the state were "evaluating" whether to restrict visitors, following deaths from exposure to COVID-19 at a nursing home in Washington state. Older people appear more susceptible to worse outcomes when they contract the disease.
In an interview Tuesday, the association's CEO, Marty Wright, said nursing homes had previously been operating under procedures similar to those during flu season, including hanging notices asking people to disclose flu-like symptoms at points of entry.
Slemp said that people should be tested if they show symptoms, such as fever and cough and if they have recently traveled or lived in a high-risk area. She added that if people are seriously ill with COVID-19, they should also be tested.
She recommended calling your health care provider before showing up so as to prevent further spread.
She also noted that people who are sick should stay home, just as they should if they had the flu or other contagious illness, not "tough it out."
"Protect yourself and other people," she said. "And if you're sick, stay home."
The CDC announced on Wednesday it was distributing $5 million to West Virginia for COVID-19 preparedness and response, part of a $560 million Congressional allocation to public health efforts in state and local jurisdictions across the country.
"It's hard to say what's going to be enough or what we're going to need," said DHHR Cabinet Secretary Crouch.
The state has also established a COVID-19 hotline for those with questions (1-800-887-4304) and a website (www.coronavirus.wv.gov.)
