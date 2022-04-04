The West Virginia Humanities Council is accepting proposals for its special grant initiative, “A More Perfect Union: Democracy and Civic Engagement.”
With support from the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Council seeks to fund humanities projects that discuss, promote and educate the public on the necessity of informed civic engagement to a functioning and sustainable constitutional republic.
Guidelines for this special grant category, an application template, and a link to the application are available on the Humanities Council website at wvhumanities.org. Applicants may request up to $5,000. The deadline to apply is May 2, 2022.
For more information about the West Virginia Humanities Council grants program contact grants administrator Erin Riebe at (304) 346-8500 or via email at riebe@wvhumanities.org.