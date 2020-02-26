Charleston – The West Virginia State Senate on Wednesday voted for a bill updating West Virginia's medical marijuana law that would give the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources' Commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health the authority to decide whether patients could use the dry leaf form of cannabis.
Meanwhile, last week the House of Delegates amended a Senate rules bundle to explicitly allow for dry leaf to be dispensed.
Proponents of medical marijuana in West Virginia have long criticized West Virginia's medical cannabis law, passed in 2017 but yet to be implemented, because it does not allow patients to grow their own plants or use the flower form of cannabis.
It requires patients to use one of the following forms of medical cannabis: pill, oil, topical forms, including gels, creams or ointments; a "form medically appropriate for administration by vaporization or nebulization, excluding dry leaf or plant form;" tincture; liquid; or dermal patch.
Wednesday, informally titled "crossover day" at the Legislature, was the 50 day of the 2020 legislative session, so bills had to be passed by one body of the Legislature, either the House of Delegates or state Senate, to become law this year.
Lawmakers approved an amendment by Sen. Charles Trump, R- Morgan, to Senate Bill 752, sponsored by Sen. Tom Takubo, R- Kanawha. The amendment removed opioid use disorder from the list of conditions making a patient eligible for a medical cannabis card. That condition is not in the original law, but had been added in committee earlier this session.
Trump's amendment also stated that "the commissioner (of the Bureau for Public Health) may approve or disapprove medical conditions based on recommendations of the advisory board" and "the commissioner may approve or disapprove forms of medical cannabis for patient use based on recommendations of the advisory board."
West Virginia's Medical Cannabis Advisory Board, under the director of former Bureau for Public Health Commissioner Dr. Rahul Gupta, announced in Feb. 2018 it planned to recommend to state lawmakers that patients who have met certain requirements be able to buy the dry leaf form of marijuana.
But in response to a question about whether she would approve such a recommendation, the current commissioner, Dr. Cathy Slemp, said, "Our interest is getting a program up and running, as quickly and as smoothly as possible. And then we can evolve and adapt it over time as we need to."
In response to further questioning about DHHR's position, spokeswoman Jessica Holstein said that it had not taken a position on the bill but only responded to questions from lawmakers as they arose.
"Compassionate treatment of patients and the provision of safe medical cannabis is the underlying purpose of the medical cannabis program," she said. "The uncontrolled production of medical cannabis would contravene the goal of ensuring the safe provision of products to patients."
In a committee meeting earlier this month, Jason Frame, director of the West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis, told lawmakers his office preferred few changes, as major changes could extend the time-line for rolling out the program.
In an email, Holstein said: "The addition of dry leaf as an allowable form of medical cannabis would not affect the implementation timeline of the program."
Trump's amendment was approved on a voice vote. Senator Stephen Baldwin, D- Greenbrier, said he voted for it.
Baldwin predicted the two House of Delegates and state Senate will need to form a conference committee to come to an agreement on dry leaf.
Some in the Senate even wanted dry leaf amended directly into the bill, he noted.
"No shot of that happening," he said. "I don't think there's any chance we could have gotten that passed so this – it at least allows the opportunity for patients and it's not something that's in code, it's something that folks who are doing this can decide upon."
Senator Rollan Roberts, R- Raleigh, voted for the bill and said he also voted for Trump's amendment. He said he doesn't "have a problem with whatever form they use" as long as there are "certain protections" in place, such as keeping cannabis away from children.
"I'm not for allowing people to have so many plants in their home, that sort of thing," he said. "We have to be careful about those things I think. I'm not for recreational marijuana at all. I'm not ever going to be for that, but for helping people with medical needs in whatever form, I don't have a problem with whatever form they use."
Also Wednesday, senators rejected another amendment to the bill, proposed by Senator William Ihlenfeld, D- Ohio, which would have prevented public officials and immediate family members from holding financial interest in medical cannabis organizations or subsidiaries.
Email: ebeck@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @3littleredbones