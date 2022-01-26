The West Virginia Hive Network is hosting its inaugural “Coffee Talks” networking event at 8:30 a.m. Friday at Hilltop Coffee Company in Crab Orchard.
The event is sponsored by United Bank.
Judy Moore, executive director of the WV Hive, said in a press release that the networking opportunities will allow entrepreneurs to make important connections "while sipping knowledge and coffee or tea.”
"Entrepreneurship can be a lonely journey,” Moore said in the release, "so we hope business-minded citizens will join us to hear and learn from successful entrepreneurs and make lasting connections in the business world.”
Chris Vaught, a Raleigh County native who has created six businesses in the state, will offer remarks and be interviewed by Moore. The full interview will be live on the WV Hive Facebook site: https://www.facebook.com/WVHive/
“I’m excited to be part of West Virginia Hive’s inaugural Coffee Talks networking event,” said Vaught, who returned to his hometown after graduating from West Virginia University in 1995.
"The West Virginia Hive provides incredible support to entrepreneurs and businesses in our community. It’s an honor to assist in its outreach,” Vaught said in the press release.
Hilltop Coffee Company is located at 1404 Robert C Byrd Drive, Suite 200, Crab Orchard. Moore said no registration is necessary. She said the WV Hive will host “Coffee Talks” bi-monthly throughout the organization’s 12-county region and each event will feature a sponsor and guest speakers.
