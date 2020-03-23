WV governor issuing stay-at-home order, to begin Tuesday

Charleston – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced, during a Monday afternoon press conference, that he was issuing a stay-at-home order, beginning Tuesday at 8 p.m.
The announcement followed the confirmation of the first COVID-19 case spread through community contact, not travel. The case was detected at a Morgantown nursing home, officials said.
The governor also said he was closing non-essential businesses. He noted that coal mining would be considered essential.
Officials said the measures were necessary to slow intake of patients at West Virginia's already unequipped and strained hospitals and other health care providers.
Maj. Gen. James Hoyer said there are no plans to use the National Guard to enforce the order, saying he has confidence in West Virginians.
State officials noted West Virginians may still visit grocery stores and pharmacies, and may still spend time outdoors.
They continued to promote avoiding crowds, staying six feet apart from others when they do venture out, washing hands frequently for at least 20 seconds, avoiding touching one's mouth or eyes, coughing into the crook of one's elbow, and cleaning surfaces.
They also noted West Virginians can still spend time enjoying the outdoors and find creative ways to connect.
Officials had already encouraged employers to allow employees to work from home when possible.
COVID-19 is a respiratory illness for which humans have no immunity. The disease, which originated in China late last year, has resulted in a global pandemic and is particularly deadly for older people and those with underlying conditions, although younger people have also been hospitalized and died.
Day cares provide an essential service, said Dr. Cathy Slemp, commissioner of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau for Public Health, as they allow critical workers to go to work.
Last week, WorkForce West Virginia processed 17,000 unemployment claims, officials said. The governor had already closed schools, gyms and other recreational facilities, barber shops and salons, bars and restaurants, and state park lodges.
As of Monday, DHHR's coronavirus website reports 16 positive cases. Testing has been limited – DHHR has noted testing has increased in recent days due to private labs gaining the capacity.
